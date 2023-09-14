Nurse Practitioner by Chase Medical

Nurse Practitioner, Sheffield



Permanent, Part/Full-Time Hours, Competitive Pay, NHS Pension

Do you have experience as a Nurse Practitioner? If so, Chase Medical has work for you!



We are currently hiring for Primary Care settings in the Sheffield area and are looking for both part and full-time applicants. Whilst we are mostly looking for those interested in a permanent role, there are also locum opportunities available if you are interested.



The main requirements of our roles are:

* Prior GP Experience

* Experience running your own autonomous minor illness and injury clinics

* Independent Prescribing Qualification



If you believe that you may be suitable but do not have all the above requirements, then still apply! Plenty of our surgeries are open to a wide variety of applicants from different backgrounds and will be willing to support your development.



In return, we can offer you several benefits, including a competitive pay rate, NHS pension, a generous annual leave package, indemnity, and much more!



Do you want a change in role? Then APPLY NOW to this advert and I shall be in touch! Alternatively, call 0114 2757421 and ask for Declan!



About Chase



Chase Medical is a Primary care Specialist Agency of Nurse Practitioners and Practice Nurses focusing on helping both permanent and locum staff and we are currently working with approximately 60% of practices around the UK. We've developed fantastic relationships with a wide variety of medical centres and as such have fantastic, exclusive opportunities for our staff!



Joining Chase Medical for either permanent or locum work offers fantastic benefits including:



* Shift Flexibility - No minimum number of hours, you only work what you want if you sign up with us for locum work.

* Tailored job searching for YOU.

* Plenty of locum shifts available to book in advance.

* High volumes of suitable locum work on a regular basis.

* Great CPD opportunities.

* Quick, easy joining service - Friendly staff and a fantastic agency service.



So, whether you're looking for a new direction in your Practice Nursing career, or if you're looking for ad-hoc locum work near you, make sure you call Chase Medical today!



Applying is quick and easy! Send across your CV to declan.campbell@chase-medical.com, or call 0114 275 7421 and ask for Declan.



If you are aware of a fellow Practice Nurse or Nurse Practitioner who may require Chase Medical's assistance, then let us know! Our referral scheme entitles you up to £500 for every successful referral.