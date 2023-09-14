Bank Staff Nurse by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Bank Staff Nurse | Ward | Private Hospital | Competitive Rates of Pay | Farnham

Spire Clare Park has an exciting opportunity for Registered Nurses to join our dynamic and experienced Wards team working as part of our Bank.

Duties and responsibilities

- You will support in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload.

- Assist in the delivery of care to meet the individuals' health and wellbeing needs.

- Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information.

- Develop own knowledge and skills and that of others.

- Promote best practice in health and safety and security.

- Assist in maintaining and developing services.

Who we're looking for

- You will be a Registered Nurse.

- Be used to working in teams with minimum supervision.

- Experience of working in an acute environment.

- Competence across a range of skills, supported by professional and clinical knowledge acquired through state registration.

- A surgical background is desirable but we are happy to consider Nurses with an interest in developing their experience in this field.

Working Hours: Flexible

Contract Type: Bank

Benefits

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Unsocial Enhancements, dependent upon shift pattern worked (won't be applicable for all)

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Access to Blue Light Card discounts

- Smartspending discounts (in addition to Blue Light discounts) via 'Spire for You'

- Wellbeing Centre access via 'Spire for You'

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

