Bank Endoscopy Nurse by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Bank Endoscopy Nurse | Theatres | Competitive Salary | Flexible working | Farnham

Spire Clare Park Hospital is looking to recruit an experienced and committed Endoscopy Nurse to join their surgical teams on a temporary/bank basis.

You will be supported by the Endoscopy Manager to become competent in assisting with a wide range of diagnostic and therapeutic Endoscopy procedures. If you are enthusiastic, motivated and keen to learn then this is a perfect opportunity to extend your skills and join a friendly team.

At Spire Clare Park Hospital, we're a leading provider of private hospital treatments for our patients in Surrey. We offer fast access to high-quality healthcare, from consultations and advanced diagnostics to personalised treatments and expert aftercare.

Duties and responsibilities:

- Caring for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures

- Working across multi-disciplinary teams

- According to an individual patient's needs, being able to assess, plan, implement and evaluate their care

- Maintenance of quality care delivery

- Understanding and contributing towards infection control

Who we're looking for:

- NMC registered Nurse with no restriction on practice

- A keen interest in Endoscopy and a willingness to learn is essential in this role

- Compassionate and able to showcase excellent patient care

- Ability to multi-task

- Strong communication skills

Working Hours: Flexible

Contract Type: Bank

Benefits

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Access to Blue Light Card discounts

- Smartspending discounts (in addition to Blue Light discounts) via 'Spire for You'

- Wellbeing Centre access via 'Spire for You'

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

- Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people