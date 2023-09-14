Nurse Disability Assessor by TFS Healthcare

A starting salary of £35,000, rising to £37,000 following successful completion of the probation at six months, plus the opportunity to increase to £39,500 by successfully taking on additional responsibilities.

Are you an experienced caregiver? We're looking for Nurses, Physiotherapists, Occupational Therapists or Paramedics who are seeking a brand-new challenge that offers a great work-life balance with countless career progression opportunities.

As a Disability Assessor, you will be responsible for carrying out full, holistic, face-to-face assessments with individuals who have a varied range of physical and/or mental health disabilities and are seeking to receive a benefit scheme, for example ESA (Employment Support Allowance). You will interpret medical evidence and gather your findings on the conditions presented into a comprehensive report, to support the decision-making process by the Department for Communities (DFC), as well as providing support for the DFC directly at their headquarters.

This Disability Assessor role is ideal if you are passionate about delivering high-quality care, yet ready to advance your career by using your clinical expertise in a new way, within a supportive team environment.

Job Responsibilities as a Disability Assessor:

Completing a combination of face-to-face medical assessments based on medical evidence, documentation and supporting existing health professionals with advice on cases they are reviewing

Working with people who have a diverse range of health conditions, including physical, sensory, mental health and cognitive issues

Working within an office style environment and carrying out consultations at claimants' homes where needed

You do not need experience as a Disability Assessor previously, as an excellent, in-depth training masterclass is provided.

Comprehensive benefits package as a Disability Assessor:

Monday to Friday 9am - 5pm working hours, no weekends required, no night shifts.

In-depth training provided to ensure you're fully prepared for the role and to support personal / professional development

Build your knowledge and receive guidance from a higher network support

Flexible benefits and incentive schemes

25 days annual leave plus bank holidays (option to buy and sell)

bank holidays (option to buy and sell) And many more!

Part of your role as a Disability Assessor will be to use your clinical experience by looking into various activities of daily living and doing a physical assessment, if necessary, to understand the severity of their conditions and what their limitations are.

Requirements for this role as a Disability Assessor:

RGN, RMN, RLD, Physiotherapist or Occupational Therapist

1 year post reg clinical experience (or 18 months broad-based) minimum

Full registration with NMC/HCPC with no restrictions on pin

Ability to work autonomously, excellent communication skills and I.T competency would be beneficial

If you are interested in discovering more about this Disability Assessor role, please apply now.

