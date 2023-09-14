For Employers
Practice Manager by Chase Medical
Chase Medical Limited
Leeds
Leeds
a day ago
Posted date
a day ago
No experience / No degree
No experience / No degree
Full-time
Full-time
Other
Other
Fully remote
Fully remote

Practice Manager
West Yorkshire

A Primary Healthcare provider in West Yorkshire are looking to hire a Practice Manager to work across two sites on a permanent basis. One of the sites holds a Good CQC rating and the other, Outstanding. One of the sites is based in Leeds and the other in Bradford. The ideal candidate will possess General Practice experience and will be a high performing manager working to support socially isolated people across Leeds and Bradford to address health inequalities and ensuring patients receive personalised, high-quality care.

The successful candidate will be resolution focussed and share the organisations values of courage, compassion, innovation, collaboration and empowerment. You will be able to work under pressure and lead a team to deliver the very best care and service to our patients.

What's on Offer:

Competitive & Negotiable Salary (DoE)
5 Weeks Annual Leave + Bank Holidays
NHS Pension
Parking On-site
NHS Staff Benefits
Flexible Working
Friendly & Caring Environment
Good & Outstanding Sites

Both sites use System One and have a varied demographic. Most patients will come from Refugee, Asylum Seeker and Gypsy backgrounds. Day to day duties will include: overseeing day to day operations, dealing with QOF, meeting compliance and CQC needs, liaising at external meetings, complaint management, health and safety needs and more.

If you are interested in this role or would like more information, then please contact Harjit on 0114 275 7421. Alternatively send your CV to Harjit.singh@chase-medical.com.

Chase Medical is a market leader that specialises in primary care and provides clinical staffing to over 50% of GP surgeries across the UK. If this role is not for you, please pass on our details to other primary care staff and if placed, you can earn up to £500!

