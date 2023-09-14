For Employers
Bank Medical Lab Assistant (MLA) by Spire Healthcare Ltd
Spire Healthcare
Hull
a day ago
No experience / No degree
Contract/Freelance/Self-employed
Other
Fully remote

Bank Medical Laboratory Assistant | Pathology | Band 3 depending on experience | Hull | Flexible Working | Competitive hourly rate


Spire Hull Hospital is looking to recruit a Bank Medical Laboratory Assistant to join our established team on a flexible Bank basis.


Reporting to the Pathology Manager you will be responsible for performing clerical, technical and scientific work relating to the laboratory in a professional and competent manner, whilst being supervised by a professionally qualified member of staff.


Duties and responsibilities:
- Undertake simple pathology investigations
- Report factual data and information
- Monitor and evaluate the movement of laboratory specimens, blood and tissues
- Assist with research and development
- Operate instrumentation for measuring pathology analyses
- Maintain communication with people on routine pathology issues
- Contribute to the implementation of services
What do you need to have?
- Good standard of education with demonstrable literacy and numeracy skills
- Experience of scientific laboratory functions would be desirable
- Experience of working in an independent sector medical laboratory is beneficial
- Understands a range of routine and non-routine work procedures, requiring base level practical and keyboard skills
- Trained on MS Office and other relevant packages e.g. scientific reporting systems


Working Hours: Varied shift patterns


Contract Type: Bank


Benefits:
- Bank colleagues are paid weekly
- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave
- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park
- Access to Spire Healthcare pension
- Free uniform
- Free DBS
- Full induction, including mandatory training updates
- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts
- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team


We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.
Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.


For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people


Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications

