Bank Medical Lab Assistant (MLA) by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Bank Medical Laboratory Assistant | Pathology | Band 3 depending on experience | Hull | Flexible Working | Competitive hourly rate



Spire Hull Hospital is looking to recruit a Bank Medical Laboratory Assistant to join our established team on a flexible Bank basis.



Reporting to the Pathology Manager you will be responsible for performing clerical, technical and scientific work relating to the laboratory in a professional and competent manner, whilst being supervised by a professionally qualified member of staff.



Duties and responsibilities:

- Undertake simple pathology investigations

- Report factual data and information

- Monitor and evaluate the movement of laboratory specimens, blood and tissues

- Assist with research and development

- Operate instrumentation for measuring pathology analyses

- Maintain communication with people on routine pathology issues

- Contribute to the implementation of services

What do you need to have?

- Good standard of education with demonstrable literacy and numeracy skills

- Experience of scientific laboratory functions would be desirable

- Experience of working in an independent sector medical laboratory is beneficial

- Understands a range of routine and non-routine work procedures, requiring base level practical and keyboard skills

- Trained on MS Office and other relevant packages e.g. scientific reporting systems



Working Hours: Varied shift patterns



Contract Type: Bank



Benefits:

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team



We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.



For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people



Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications