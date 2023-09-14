Bank Pre-Operative Assessment Nurse by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Bank Pre-Operative Assessment Nurse| Spire Hull and East Riding Hospital| Analby | POA



Spire Hull and East Riding Hospital are looking for an experienced and dedicated Pre-Operative Assessment Nurse to join their expanding team on a Bank basis.



From our 39 hospitals and 33 clinics, medical centres and consulting rooms across England, Wales and Scotland, we provide diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care in areas including orthopaedics, gynaecology, cardiology, neurology, oncology, paediatrics and general surgery. We also operate a network of private GPs and provide occupational health services to over 700 corporate clients. We are the principal independent provider, by volume, of knee and hip operations in the United Kingdom.



Working in partnership with over 8,760 experienced consultants, we delivered tailored, personalised care to approximately 926,500 inpatients, outpatients and day case patients in 2022.



The Pre-Assessment Nurse role is one that is a key patient safety role within Spire. As a Pre-Assessment Nurse you will be responsible for supporting the ongoing development of the Pre-operative assessment (POA) service ensuring safe and effective pre-operative care.



Duties and Responsibilities:

- Working autonomously, completing POA for a caseload of patients, undertaking a targeted history with assessment of past medical, operative and anaesthetic history

- Embracing the use of ePOA to undertake the POA for patients and to offer the option of telephone or virtual appointments

- Completing proforma to indicate relevant testing as per NICE guidelines (NG45), interprets and manages the results, and where appropriate initiates relevant referrals to appropriate MDT members

- Identifying patients with specific health issues and red flags and undertakes relevant risk scoring where indicated and manages the results

- Demonstrating appropriate review of previous anaesthetic documentation and is able to demonstrate knowledge and understanding of the key factors that would require referral for anaesthetist assessment

- Following up on outcomes of referrals and investigations to ensure fitness to proceed

- Completing proforma to indicate relevant testing, swabbing, electrocardiogram, lung function testing and requesting of x-ray as per policy



Who we're looking for:

- Registered Nurse with current NMC registration

- Significant nursing experience with some pre-assessment experience

- Phlebotomy experience

- Ability to obtain and interpret ECG's

- Competence across a range of nursing skills supported by professional and clinical knowledge

- Possess the mandatory training requirements for role including infection control and health and safety competencies

- Able to demonstrate the principles of accountable practice.

- Knowledge of appropriate standards and external bodies, such as the Care Quality Commission

- Good knowledge of A&P and surgical procedures

- Detailed and precise record keeping capability



Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

* Bank colleagues are paid weekly

* We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

* Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

* Access to Spire Healthcare pension

* Free uniform

* Free DBS

* Full induction, including mandatory training updates

* Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

* Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist resourcing team.



We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.



For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.



Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.