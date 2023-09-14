Endoscopy Nurse - 9 month Mat Cover by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Endoscopy Nurse | Endoscopy | Cardiff | Full time- 37.5 Fixed Term Contract (9 months)| Band 5/6 equivalent salary- dependent on experience

Spire Bristol Hospital is looking to recruit a full time Endoscopy Nurse for the Endoscopy team.

The role is to provide exemplary care for patients and assistant the management and organisation of care provision in the operating theatre.

Duties and responsibilities:

Assess patients care and well being across a complex and changing workload

Caring for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures

Working across multi-disciplinary teams

Deliver best practice in Heath and safety and security.

Contribute to quality improvement

Promote people equality, diversity and rights,

According to an individual patient's needs, being able to assess, plan, implement and evaluate their care

Who we're looking for:

NMC registered Nurse with no restrictions on practice

Relevant experience and qualifications

Experience of working in an acute environment

Passion for success and patient care/dignity

English language to IELTS 7.0

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications