Nursing Home Manager by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Nursing Home Manager (RGN/RMN) - Salisbury

Howard Finley Care are recruiting for a new Home Manager to work within our clients Nursing Home for the elderly.

As a Home Manager, you will ensure the day-to-day management of the Nursing Home is at its highest level, showing your passion and commitment for delivering the highest standard of care to our residents and promoting care that is person centred and evidence based.

You will be leading the care team, including supervising the care staff team, as well as liaising with multidisciplinary teams and families, taking a lead in administering and ordering medication, assessing and planning admissions.

Nursing Home Manager Experience:

Ability to manage, coach and develop staff

Excellent Communication Skills : both Written and verbal

A thorough knowledge and understanding of current Dementia and Palliative care

Up to date Clinical Skills and promotion of Evidenced based practice

Ability to manage your workload

Monitoring and maintaining clinical standards

Auditing skills

A compassionate and caring attitude

A valid NMC PIN number

Recent experience of working in a nursing home.

Knowledge of CQC requirements, DoLS and MCA

Nursing Home Manager vacancy details:

£55,000 - £60,000 per annum (Based on experience)

40 hours per week contracted

Small sized care home registered to 57 service suers

Excellent reputation

5-star experience

Nursing Home Manager main duties:

Ensure the day to day running of the service is at it's highest level

Lead a team of people to provide outstanding care

Provide support, supervision, and mentoring

Ability to support the service to remain compliant with all regulations surrounding Health and Social Care

Act as a role model for good clinical and care governance practice

If you are interested in this role, please apply with your most up to date CV. Alternatively, contact Maddie on 0118 334 6499 to discuss the vacancy further.

