Medical Receptionist by Chase Medical
Chase Medical Limited
BristolLocation
Bristol
a day ago
Posted date
a day ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum level
No experience / No degree
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
OtherJob category
Other
Fully remoteRemote policy
Fully remote

Medical Receptionist
Bristol

A Good CQC rated GP Surgery in Bristol are looking to hire a Medical Receptionist on a permanent basis. The surgery are open to both full-time and part-time applicants, but a minimum of 20 hours p/week. Day to day duties will include: greeting and navigating patients, being the first line of contact, answering calls and booking appointments, scanning/filing, using EMIS Web and Docman. If required, full training will be provided.

What's on Offer:

Up to £11 p/hour (DoE)
5 Weeks Annual Leave + Bank Holidays
NHS Pension
Birthdays Off
Secure On-site Parking
Good CQC
Training Available
Paid Nights Out
Monday - Friday Role (Full Time or Part Time)
Supportive & Inclusive Team
Career Progression & Development Opportunities

The practice use EMIS Web and hold a list size of around 16,500 patients. This will be a Monday to Friday role (no weekends), and the successful candidate will be working at a purpose built health centre with good facilities.

If you are interested in this role or would like more information, then please contact Harjit on 0114 275 7421. Alternatively send an up-to-date CV to Harjit.singh@chase-medical.com.

Chase Medical is a market leader that specialises in primary care and provides clinical staffing to over 50% of GP surgeries across the UK. If this role is not for you, please pass on our details to other primary care staff and if placed, you can earn up to £500!

