Medical Receptionist by Chase Medical

Medical Receptionist

Bristol

A Good CQC rated GP Surgery in Bristol are looking to hire a Medical Receptionist on a permanent basis. The surgery are open to both full-time and part-time applicants, but a minimum of 20 hours p/week. Day to day duties will include: greeting and navigating patients, being the first line of contact, answering calls and booking appointments, scanning/filing, using EMIS Web and Docman. If required, full training will be provided.

What's on Offer:

Up to £11 p/hour (DoE)

5 Weeks Annual Leave + Bank Holidays

NHS Pension

Birthdays Off

Secure On-site Parking

Good CQC

Training Available

Paid Nights Out

Monday - Friday Role (Full Time or Part Time)

Supportive & Inclusive Team

Career Progression & Development Opportunities

The practice use EMIS Web and hold a list size of around 16,500 patients. This will be a Monday to Friday role (no weekends), and the successful candidate will be working at a purpose built health centre with good facilities.

Harjit.singh@chase-medical.com.

