Clinical Pharmacist by Menlo Park

This is an opportunity for a Primary Care Clinical Pharmacist to work in a fast-paced and stimulating training practice, where you will have the chance to support the health of the local patient population in a rural, dispensing practice in idyllic South Shropshire.

This is a great opportunity for a self-motivated individual with a passion for patient care. You will be working to a patient list of circa 18 patients with plenty of admin and dedicated catch-up slots.

Salary - £43,742 - £57,349 per annum FTE + 6 weeks annual leave + BH + NHS pension

Location - South Shropshire

The surgery -

Forward-thinking practice, innovative ways of working

Tightly knit practice

Huge opportunity to develop the practice and have a real say

Excellent staff retention

Very friendly atmosphere and approachable colleagues (regular staff socials)

Excellent Admin team, including full scanning and coding

Emis Web

Purpose-built premises

Your role -

PT Clinical Pharmacist with Primary Care experience (Prescriber REQUIREMENT)

16 hours a week - flexibility around days

Responsibilities include SMRs, polypharmacy, audits, repeat prescriptions, LTC clinics, med reviews, supporting with QOF and IIF

Face-to-face and telephone consultations

Work closely within the team of Pharmacists

Develop specialisms

Deliver quality patient care

The benefits -

Generous salary

A practice that go above and beyond for their staff and patients

Generous leave - 6 weeks leave + BH (pro rata)

Support with training

NHS pension

Open door policy

Passionate and friendly team ethos throughout

Thorough induction process

