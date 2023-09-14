Healthcare Assistant - Pre-assessment by Spire Healthcare Ltd
At Spire Healthcare, caring is our passion and our vision is to be recognised as a world class healthcare business. We're committed to looking after people, both patients and colleagues.
Duties and responsibilities
- Assisting the team in the provision of exemplary patient care
- Contributing to the support and monitoring of patients
- Identifying and reporting any significant changes that might affect the patient's health and well-being to the appropriate person
- Assisting with the movement of patients in line with hospital policies
Who we're looking for
- Previous experience of working as an HCA (or equivalent) in a clinical environment
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills are essential
- NVQ Level 3 is desirable but not essential
- Experience in the following: ECGs, taking blood/blood pressures and patient observations
Benefits
We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:
- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays
- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options
- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers
- Free Bupa wellness screening
- Private medical insurance
- Life assurance
Our Values
We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:
- Driving clinical excellence
- Doing the right thing
- Caring is our passion
- Keeping it simple
- Delivering on our promises
- Succeeding and celebrating together
Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.
For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.
