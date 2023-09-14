Healthcare Assistant - Outpatients by Spire Healthcare Ltd

HCA | Outpatients | Competitive Salary | Full Time | Spire Yale, Wrexham

Spire Yale based in Wrexham, North Wales is recruiting a HCA to join their team in their warm, friendly and supportive Outpatients department. We offer excellent support, training and development opportunities

Spire Yale Hospital is one of North Wales' leading private hospitals and we take pride in delivering high-quality care. We offer fast access to consultations with specialists in a wide range of treatments, supported by advanced imaging and diagnostic technology.

Spire Yale Hospital is located in Wrexham and has additional consulting rooms on the North Wales coast at Abergele. Wrexham is only 12 miles from Chester and 30-50 minutes from Liverpool and Manchester. There are direct train links to London with a journey time of just over 2 hours. The Snowdonia National Park and the North Wales Coast are on our doorstep! We take pride in delivering high-quality care to patients across North Wales and the Borders

Duties and responsibilities:

Based in the outpatient's department you will be responsible for providing a caring support service to our patients. You will be providing basic nursing care in conjunction with our qualified nurses, which will include observations through to assistance with hygiene and movement.

Who we're looking for:

Ideally you will have experience working as a HCA, ideally in a hospital setting, but we are open to other experience

A caring demeanor with great communication skills is a must

Ideally you will have an NVQ level 2 in Health and Social Care or Care Certificate

Flexibility to work on our Rota

Previous experience in Outpatients is desirable

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alishia Okereafor

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

