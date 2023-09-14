Nurse Practitioner by Chase Medical

Nurse Practitioner, Birmingham

Permanent, Part/Full-Time Hours, Competitive Pay, NHS Pension

Do you have experience as a Nurse Practitioner? If so, Chase Medical has work for you!

We are currently hiring for Primary Care settings in the Birmingham area and are looking for both part and full-time applicants. Whilst we are mostly looking for those interested in a permanent role, there are also locum opportunities available if you are interested.

The main requirements of our roles are:

Prior GP Experience

Experience running your own autonomous minor illness and injury clinics

Independent Prescribing Qualification

If you believe that you may be suitable but do not have all the above requirements, then still apply! Plenty of our surgeries are open to a wide variety of applicants from different backgrounds and will be willing to support your development.

In return, we can offer you several benefits, including a competitive pay rate, NHS pension, a generous annual leave package, indemnity, and much more!

About Chase

Chase Medical is a Primary care Specialist Agency of Nurse Practitioners and Practice Nurses focusing on helping both permanent and locum staff and we are currently working with approximately 60% of practices around the UK. We've developed fantastic relationships with a wide variety of medical centres and as such have fantastic, exclusive opportunities for our staff!

Joining Chase Medical for either permanent or locum work offers fantastic benefits including:

Shift Flexibility - No minimum number of hours, you only work what you want if you sign up with us for locum work.

. Plenty of locum shifts available to book in advance.

High volumes of suitable locum work on a regular basis.

Great CPD opportunities.

Quick, easy joining service - Friendly staff and a fantastic agency service.

So, whether you're looking for a new direction in your Practice Nursing career, or if you're looking for ad-hoc locum work near you, make sure you call Chase Medical today!

