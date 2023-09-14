Theatre Team Leader - Ophthalmology, ENT and Max Fax by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Theatre Team Lead | Scrub-Ophthalmology, ENT and Max Fax |Cardiff | Band 7 equivalent salary-dependent on experience | Flexible hours - no over nights or Sundays

Are you a Senior Theatre Practitioner looking to move into management or perhaps you already work a similar capacity and are looking for your next career move? If so, Spire Cardiff Hospital has an opening for a Scrub Team Lead with a focus on Ophthalmology, ENT and Max Fax. This unmissable role offers the opportunity to work alongside some of the regions most experienced Consultants, covering varied and diverse cases. Full support, development and training will be provided for the right person who is driven, focused and a team player.

Spire Cardiff Hospital is a premium provider of private healthcare in South Wales. We practice some of the most advanced treatments with the latest generation imaging and diagnostic technology. This means we can offer everything from screening, rehabilitation and cutting-edge surgical procedures across a variety of specialist treatments, all delivered through our expert and caring clinical teams.

Duties and responsibilities:

The Theatre Team Leader will deputize for the Deputy Theatre and Theatre Manager and support them as required, in the provision of appropriate clinical and managerial leadership throughout the department. Maximizing theatre utilization, Consultant compliance and maintaining clinical standards, the post-holder will provide strong leadership and direction to all staff across the service and act as a point of contact for advice and expertise relating to professional issues.

Monitor and assist in the delivery of patient care.

Provide appropriate clinical and managerial leadership throughout the department.

Act as a role model and mentor to clinical staff providing advice and support to others to promote good practice consistent with legislation and Spire Healthcare's policies.

Encourage, develop and enhance the skills and knowledge of others and self

To ensure that effective systems are in place to manage stocks according to financial instructions, efficient utilisation, intelligent ordering and to work closely with the Finance Manager to ensure compliance with the above.

Delegate appropriate activities to other staff and ensure objectives are met.

Who we're looking for:

You will be a Registered Nurse or ODP; with at least 5 theatre years' experience in Ophthalmology, ENT and Max Fax

Previously employed either a similar capacity or in a recent senior role in a theatre setting for a minimum of 2 years.

An SFA qualification would be advantageous, as would a Mentorship qualification or its equivalent.

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alison Roberts on 07842 423 313 or email

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications