Bank Pre-Assessment Nurse by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Spire Cardiff Hospital have an exciting opportunity for a Pre Assessment Nurse to join their team on a bank/temporary basis, working when required on our Pre Assessment Unit. The successful applicant will be a part of a dedicated, supportive and friendly team.

Spire Cardiff Hospital is the largest, modern provider of private healthcare in Wales. We're experts in a wide range of treatments and conditions, as well as being an orthopaedic centre of excellence, delivering exceptional quality of care for musculoskeletal (bone and muscle) related conditions.

Duties and responsibilities

You will support in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload

Undertake electronic pre-operative assessment of patients

Identify and escalate patients of concern against the hospital's admission criteria to senior nursing staff

Ability to undertake a full patient health assessment and triage their pre-operative assessment requirements

Assist in the delivery of care to meet the individuals' health and well being needs.

Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information

Promote best practice in health and safety and security

Who we're looking for

You will be a registered nurse with valid NMC with no restrictions on practice

You will have excellent communication skills, along with being organised and can showcase excellent patient care

You will have experience of working in a dedicated Pre-Assessment department

You MUST have 1-2 years of Pre-Op or Surgical experience in a hospital environment

Working Hours: Flexible

Contract Type: Bank

Benefits

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

Unsocial Enhancements, dependent upon shift pattern worked (won't be applicable for all)

Access to Spire Healthcare pension

Access to Blue Light Card discounts

Smartspending discounts (in addition to Blue Light discounts) via 'Spire for You'

Wellbeing Centre access via 'Spire for You'

Free uniform

Free DBS

Full induction, including mandatory training updates

Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people