Recovery Practitioner by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Theatre Practitioner - Recovery | Theatres | Band 5/6 Equivalent | Liverpool | Full Time

Spire Liverpool has an exciting opportunity for a Recovery Practitioner to join our warm and friendly team.

Spire Liverpool offers comprehensive private hospital services in a comfortable and relaxed environment to patients from across the Liverpool City Region. We believe it's our people that really set us apart, from the very best medical professionals, to our attentive and highly experienced support staff.

Spire Liverpool has 4 Theatres, 3 laminar flow and a minor ops/endoscopy unit, a 36 bedded Surgical Ward covering a wide variety of specialties including Orthopaedics, General Surgery, Vascular, Plastics, Gynae, Ophthalmology, Spinal, Urology and ENT.

Duties and responsibilities

Supporting in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload

Assist in the delivery of care to meet the patient's needs in an extremely busy department

Prepping the recovery bays and of course, looking after patients after their surgery

Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information

Promoting best practice and contributing towards quality improvements

Who we're looking for

Be NMC/HCPC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions

Have a minimum of 2 years recovery experience

You will be an enthusiastic, dedicated team player and also used to working with minimum supervision

ALS and Airway Maintenance certifications would be desirable, though not essential - Training opportunities are available

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alishia Okereafor on or 07850735207

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications