Staff Nurse by Nurse Seekers

Vacancy: Staff Nurse – AV1467
Location: Lyndhurst
Salary: c£57,000pa (full-time) Benefits
- Avon Search and Selection are proud to be assisting this prestigious Care Home in recruiting an RN to join their experienced team working on Nights.
- The ideal candidate will have a full PIN registration with no restrictions and will have the right to live and work in the UK.
- We are recruiting for nurses with strong passion and commitment to enhance the specialist services our client delivers, together with a positive and flexible attitude and person-centred ethos.
- Our ideal candidates are forward thinking and up to date with current practices, with the ability to show leadership qualities and desire to maintain excellent industry knowledge.
Staff Nurse - Benefits:
28 days holiday
Company pension scheme
Uniform provided
Meals at subsidized costs
Flexible working pattern
Employee of the month award
NEW! Refer a friend scheme
For more details on this role and to apply, please either send your CV to
jonathan@avonsearch.co.uk, call Jonathan on 01789867181 or apply online.
