Staff Nurse by Nurse Seekers

Vacancy:         Staff Nurse – AV1467

Location:         Lyndhurst

Salary:             c£57,000pa (full-time) Benefits


  • Avon Search and Selection are proud to be assisting this prestigious Care Home in recruiting an RN to join their experienced team working on Nights.


  • The ideal candidate will have a full PIN registration with no restrictions and will have the right to live and work in the UK.


  • We are recruiting for nurses with strong passion and commitment to enhance the specialist services our client delivers, together with a positive and flexible attitude and person-centred ethos.


  • Our ideal candidates are forward thinking and up to date with current practices, with the ability to show leadership qualities and desire to maintain excellent industry knowledge.

 

 

Staff Nurse - Benefits:

28 days holiday

Company pension scheme

Uniform provided

Meals at subsidized costs

Flexible working pattern

Employee of the month award

NEW! Refer a friend scheme

For more details on this role and to apply, please either send your CV to

jonathan@avonsearch.co.uk
, call Jonathan on 01789867181 or apply online.

