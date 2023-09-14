Staff Nurse by Nurse Seekers

Vacancy: Staff Nurse – AV1467

Location: Lyndhurst

Salary: c£57,000pa (full-time) Benefits



Avon Search and Selection are proud to be assisting this prestigious Care Home in recruiting an RN to join their experienced team working on Nights.



The ideal candidate will have a full PIN registration with no restrictions and will have the right to live and work in the UK.



We are recruiting for nurses with strong passion and commitment to enhance the specialist services our client delivers, together with a positive and flexible attitude and person-centred ethos.



Our ideal candidates are forward thinking and up to date with current practices, with the ability to show leadership qualities and desire to maintain excellent industry knowledge.

Staff Nurse - Benefits:

28 days holiday

Company pension scheme

Uniform provided

Meals at subsidized costs

Flexible working pattern

Employee of the month award

NEW! Refer a friend scheme

For more details on this role and to apply, please either send your CV to

jonathan@avonsearch.co.uk

, call Jonathan on 01789867181 or apply online.