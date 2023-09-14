Nursery Nurse by Nurse Seekers

A fantastic opportunity has arisen with our Client based near Moreton-In-Marsh, Gloucestershire. They are looking for the perfect candidate for them, due to this they can look at an Unqualified Candidate with experience working within the Early Years’ or a Qualified Nursery Practitioner! This fantastic Nursery providing care to 24 Children is looking for the right person to join their small dedicated team.

Main Responsibilities;



To be lively, happy, enthusiastic and exciting, creating an atmosphere to enhance all round development.

To always be on the lookout for new / different initiatives for the nursery

To create an attractive environment which values the children’s work and displays it accordingly

To support the proprietor and all staff with their aims for the nursery and assist where possible.

To plan and engage with all staff in planning targets and be part of the daily / weekly / monthly planning process with all staff

Ensure your learning stories are up to date and compliant with the nursery’s way of documenting.

The successful candidate can look forward to a competitive rate of pay, in house development, scope for progression and a generous holiday allowance!

If this sounds like the type of role you have been looking for then apply today! Alternatively call Ollie or one of the Nursery Team on 01926 676369