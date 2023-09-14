Clinical Paediatric Nurse Manager by Nurse Seekers

Clinical Paediatric Nurse Manager

The Company:

Our client is a leading provider of community care for people with complex care being delivered in their own homes. They provide NHS and Local Authority services to Children and Adults across Norfolk & Waveney. Their holistic, collaborative and person centred approach has proven to deliver high standards and achieve positive outcomes for the individuals they serve.

The Role:

They are currently looking for an experienced Regional Nurse Manager in Complex Care with experience in Paediatrics who has a strong background in working in a community setting and with experience in developing care plans and training. You will have a client case load based in Norwich to provide ongoing visits to create care and support plans, undertake annual support reviews, rick assessments, inductions, supervisions, staff training and other visits necessary to keep the person safe.

Key Duties and Responsibilities:



Face to face patient case management

Care Planning & Risk Assessing

Communicating with MDT’s and other professionals

Supporting complex care teams to enable Patients to achieve their aspirations and goals

Managing Complex healthcare packages and leading teams to achieve individual’s goals and aspirations

Mentoring HCA’s to develop clinical skills, ensuring competency

Training & Developing others including the current Registered Nurse

This position is ideal for applicants looking to progress within a complex and younger persons sector. They are seeking a highly motivated individual with a patient focused approach. The individual will also be required to monitor and develop the teams own progress and monitor the service as a whole.

They are interested in hearing from individuals who want to develop themselves and those around them. The role offers great professional satisfaction while continually being able to make a difference.

Experience Required:



Professional Registration with Active NMC PIN

Experience with Children and young adults (2 years)

Experience of training

Good communication skills

Tracheostomy and ideally Cough Assist and Ventilation

Ability to demonstrate leadership

Drive to achieve better care delivery

Benefits:



Competitive salary (In line with NHS Agenda for Change)

Pension

Flexible working hours

Comfortable and friendly working environment

Career development within the Children's and Adult sector

If you would like to discuss the role in more detail, please contact David on 01926 676369. David will be able to assist you in any questions you may have.