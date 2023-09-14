Bank Inpatient Physiotherapist by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Bank Inpatient Physiotherapist | Spire Manchester Hospital | Didsbury | Weekday Shifts



Spire Manchester Hospital are looking for a dedicated and motivated Physiotherapist to join their Bank to support with their inpatient requirements.



This role is a Bank position and therefore the successful candidate/s would be required for covering sickness, annual leave and other cover for business needs. This role would be ideal for those looking for flexible working patterns.



Duties and responsibilities:

- To provide a high standard of physiotherapy assessment, treatment and advice to patients within an inpatient setting.

- To work as an integrated member of the physiotherapy team whilst independently managing a clinical caseload of mainly orthopaedic patients.

- To liaise in an effective and timely manner with referrers regarding patient progress and any future management.

- Using clinical reasoning skills develop treatment plans that are appropriate to the patient taking into consideration their physiotherapy care, risks and wellbeing.

- To contribute towards service development projects as part of a wider departmental strategy.

Who we're looking for:

- You must be a qualified physiotherapist with a valid HCPC registration

- You must have at least 1 years post-graduate experience in Physiotherapy with inpatient experience eg, through acute hospital rotations or experience with orthopaedics, medical and surgical patients.

- Experience in managing a caseload with confidence in clinical reasoning

- Weekday availability/flexibility



Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist resourcing team.



We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.



Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.



For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.