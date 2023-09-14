Engineering Manager by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Engineering Manager

Engineering Manager | Reading | Spire Dunedin | Competitive Salary plus excellent benefits | Access to further training opportunities

Spire Dunedin Hospital in Reading are looking for an Engineering Manager. The successful candidate will be responsible for maintaining, on a daily basis, the building, equipment and grounds, ensuring an efficient maintenance and engineering service to all departments in a cost-effective manager. The hours for the role are 37.5 per week, predominantly Monday - Friday with variable shift patterns between 07:30 and 18:00. There is also an on-call requirement for this position, and occasional weekend working.

For over a century, Spire Dunedin Hospital has played a part in Reading's history as a first-class medical facility serving its community. We offer fast access to the region's leading consultants, providing you with personalised treatments and aftercare.

Duties and responsibilities:

- To ensure timely planned preventative maintenance, reactive maintenance and equipment servicing programmes are in place with all routine checks and replacements. Lead on the service, test, diagnose and repair, where practical, mechanical, and electrical installations, plant and equipment.

- To ensure an accurate and consistent standard of recording test results as set out in current hospital standards and legislation.

- To lead on the emergency maintenance team outside normal working hours by organising weekend cover for essential maintenance and contractor supervision. In addition, you will be expected to provide call-out cover for each site on a rota basis.

- To ensure robust site level project management on any relevant projects

- To continuously improve oneself and to attend training events and meetings to acquire the knowledge and skills that has been identified as beneficial to you and the site hospitals.

- To carry out any other duty that reasonably falls within the general nature and level of responsibility of the lead post.

- To be visible and accessible to all healthcare colleagues across all disciplines as a specialist engineering resource

Who we're looking for:

- The post holder should have a relevant electrical, plumbing or engineering background. This should ideally include some experience in building services. Training will be provided in all other aspects of the post.

- Ideally you will have experience in a Hospital or similar highly regulated setting.

- You must have experience of leading a team.

- You must have a good level of interpersonal and communication skills.

- You must have an adaptable and flexible approach.

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Rebecca O'Neill on Rebecca.o'

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications