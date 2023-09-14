Chemotherapy Nurse by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Chemotherapy Nurse | Band 6 - dependent on experience | Monday to Friday | Havant | Access further education-after qualifying period

Are you an experienced chemotherapy nurse? Would you like a new opportunity to work within a small happy team in a unit with developmental opportunities? If so, we would love to hear from you!

Spire Portsmouth Hospital holds a long standing reputation for providing high quality, comprehensive private hospital care. Our facilities are excellent and the hospital is staffed by a valued team of highly skilled professionals. We provide a dynamic and stimulating environment for highly motivated nurses.

Duties and Responsibilities:

- Patient assessment

- Organisation of certain parts of the cancer journey

- Cannulation and delivery of chemotherapy

- Patient/relative/ carer support, education and delivery of information

- Supporting outpatient oncology clinics where bad news may be delivered

- Working as a part of team to promote the survivorship initiative

- Working with external organizations required to ensure best outcomes for patients

- Referral of patients to other services

Who we are looking for:

- Registered Nurse

- Qualified in venepuncture and cannulation and the use of CVAD's with evidence of regular competency assessment

- Qualified in the Safe handling and administration of SACT (accredited course) with evidence of regular competency assessment

- Work with minimum supervision within a nurse led environment

- Experience of applying clinical reasoning skills to a range of complex and varied patient case mixes in individuals with a cancer diagnosis

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Sherine Lowers on 07885706278 or email



