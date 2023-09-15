Deputy Chef by Future Care Group

Deputy Chef



The Boynes Nursing Home, WR8 0SB



Pay Rate per hour £13.50



Full time Hours 30 hours per week Alternate Weekends



Only applications with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role



Perfectly located in Upton-On-Severn, situated only a short distance from the banks of the River Severn, the home is only a 10-minute drive from Malvern and 20 minutes from Worcester in the north and Tewkesbury in the south.



This role will guarantee the successful applicant new experiences every day, as no two days are ever the same. If you think you have the creative ability to make delicious and nutritious dishes to meet the needs of our varied client group and a can do attitude with great communication skills then we would love you to apply.



The successful applicant will have previous experience in:



Managing a busy kitchen

Setting and presenting daily menus and special events

Ordering and monitoring supplies in line with a budget

Managing your own department staff rotas

Benefits include:



£250 welcome bonus on completion of 6 months probation

Free onsite parking

Friendly team and very supportive Manager

Full training and Induction programme for all staff.

Working with Buddy and Mentor experience

Fully funded apprenticeship programme available with opportunity to develop your career

Great opportunities for promotion.

Free hot meal on duty





Attention to detail is a must, and the ability to demonstrate culinary expertise. We want someone with passion to produce innovative dishes. Most importantly to enhance the overall dining experience, so we hear our residents say " My compliments to the chef".

