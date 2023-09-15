Head Housekeeper by Future Care Group

Head Housekeeper



Acacia Lodge



Henley -on Thames RG9 1EY



Full time, 40 hours per week and some weekends



Pay Rate per hour £11.52



Only applications with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role



Our Group of Care Homes was founded more than 20 years ago. We are proud of the culture we have developed, which provides a supportive work environment where our team members feel valued and part of the Future Care family.



Our success to date can be attributed to our focus on recruitment and development of similarly minded, hard-working team members, who share our goals and aspirations and actively work to help us achieve them. In return, we offer training and career development, within an environment of mutual respect and cooperation - the result being that the highest possible standards of care are provided for our residents.



Would you like to work within a company who is supportive and believes that your future matters? - We are actively looking to recruit for a Head Housekeeper - experience would be an advantage but not essential.



General Duties of the role



The Housekeeper is a valued and flexible member of the team, working with other staff to provide a high standard of person-centered care for the Residents in their charge.



The varied work is very rewarding. At times it can also be physically and mentally demanding and the people appointed will be expected to have an understanding of, and empathy with, the elderly.



To be flexible and be able to adapt to changes to the roster at short notice. Working with the most up to date state f the art care home IT technologies.



Rewards and Benefits:



£250 Welcome bonus paid on successful completion of 6 months probation.

Free onsite parking

Employee Benefit Scheme

Employee Assistance Programme

Free hot meal on shift

Friendly team and very supportive Manager

Full training and Induction programme for all staff. Non-experienced staff have the opportunity to work towards a recognised care qualification.

Working with Buddy and Mentor experience

Fully funded apprenticeship programme available with opportunity to develop your career

The ideal candidate for the role will have