Care Assistant by Future Care Group

Care Assistant



Days & Night shifts available



Salary £11.02 per hour



Kings Lodge Nursing Home Bosham PO18 8PN



Only applications with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role.



Kings Lodge Nursing Home is a purpose-built nursing home situated in Bosham, on the edge of Chichester Harbor. Set in an ideal quite location with a view over the Solent and landscaped gardens, the home offers 77 spacious en-suite rooms with personal showers, a wide range of facilities and 24-hour expert care.



Kings Lodge Nursing Home is part of the Future Care Group - a leading provider of high-quality care homes, dedicated to creating unique settings and delivering outstanding care.



We are actively looking to recruit Care Assistants right now at Kings Lodge Nursing Home.



As Care Assistant within Kings Lodge you will be working as part of a focused, skilled team of fully supported staff who have our resident's wellbeing at the core of all they do.



As a Care Assistant you will be responsible for providing the highest standards of person centred care to our resident's whilst maintaining dignity, respect and wellbeing. Kings Lodge is committed to supporting and developing all Care Assistants with ongoing training & leadership across all areas.



Previous experience within the Care sector is not essential as full comprehensive training will be provided. As an organisation we are extremely proud of the training and career development we offer. Working with the most up to date state of the art care home IT technologies.



A Care Assistant at Kings Lodge will be a rewarding and satisfying job - no two days will be the same



Rewards and Benefits:



£250 bonus on completion of 6mth probation period

Employee Benefit Package - great savings, discounts and rewards, including discounts at major supermarkets, High Street Stores, Cinemas and many more

Employee Assistance Programme

Free onsite parking

Close to transport links

Friendly team and supportive Manager

Full training and Induction programme for all staff. Non-experienced staff have the opportunity to work towards a recognised care qualification.

Working with Buddy and Mentor experience

Fully funded apprenticeship programme available with opportunity to develop your career

Great opportunities for promotion

Free hot meal on duty





The ideal candidate for the role will have:



Naturally compassionate with a caring disposition

Effective written & verbal communication skills

Experience preferred but not essential



