Senior Biomedical Scientist & Point of Care Lead by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Senior Biomedical Scientist POCT | Salary DOE | Full Time | Permanent | Leeds

Spire Leeds is looking for a highly motivated experienced Senior Biomedical Scientist in POCT to join our dynamic team. The successful candidate will be supporting the POCT service for 5 Hospitals as well as on hand to support the department and hospital hubs including the on-call service in all three disciplines.

Spire Leeds Hospital, located in Roundhay, Leeds, has been treating patients for almost 30 years. We are the region's largest private hospital in terms of the range of services we offer and the number of consultants we work with. The hospital offers a range of services and facilities, Our vision is to be recognised as a world class healthcare business bringing together the best people who are dedicated to developing excellent clinical environments and delivering the highest quality patient care.

Duties and responsibilities

As a Senior Biomedical Scientist in POCT your role is to assist in the organisation, management and development of services within a specialised area of the pathology service, or across a range of services provided by the laboratory. This role is specific to supporting the POCT service and working with various clinical teams across 5 Hospitals. As a biomedical scientist you will support the main pathology service by working across the blood science disciplines (Biochemistry, Haematology and blood transfusion).

You will liaise with the Laboratory Consultant and the Pathology Manager, to ensure the provision of the high quality service in an efficient and cost effective manner. Other duties will include, but not be limited to:

Analyse, interpret and report information and knowledge related to ideas and concepts.

Develop and evaluate the movement of laboratory specimens and blood.

Assist with research and development.

Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information.

Who we're looking for

You must be a HCPC registered Biomedical Scientist with no restrictions on practice

You must have a Specialist Portfolio

2 years' experience in a Senior position is desirable but not essential

Excellent communication skills

3-5 years experience as a Biomedical Scientist

Full UK Driving License

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Free onsite parking

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Lauren Armitage on

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications