Chef Weekends by Future Care Group

Chef weekends
Brook House New Malden KT3 5EA
21 Hours Per Week
Pay rate per hour £12.50
Only applications with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role.
We are recruiting for a Chef to join our team at Brook House Nursing Home - part of a leading care provider group. We have a good CQC rating and exceptional reviews on the carehome.co.uk website, but don't just take our word for it, go online and take a look.
The Role:
- Food Preparation to serve hot and cold meals, as and when required according to the menu and resident preference.
- Provide for special dietary requirements where necessary with a variety and nutritional balance, also take into account the preferences of individual residents needs,
- Responsibility to organise and purchasing of groceries and other goods.
- Prepare and store food, according to requirements set by the Environmental Health Regulations.
- Allocating and coordinating the work of Kitchen Assistants
The successful applicant will have previous experience in:
- Managing a busy kitchen
- Setting and presenting daily menus and special events
- Ordering and monitoring supplies in line with a budget
Rewards and Benefits:
- Employee Benefit Package - great savings, discounts and rewards, including discounts at major supermarkets, High Street Stores, Cinemas and many more
- Employee Assistance programme
- Free hot meal on duty
- Free onsite parking
- Opportunity to express ideas and be part of a dynamic team
Job - Requirements:
- NVQ Level 2 or 3 in Food & Hygiene or Catering Services,
- Awareness of COSHH
- Be aware of, and adhere to the Home's policy in relation to Health and Safety at Work Act reporting any situations or incidents which cause risk or injury
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
