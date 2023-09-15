Deputy Manager by Chase Recruitment

Deputy Manager Children's Home

Deputy Manager Children's Home, salary up to £36k DOE, Northwich

Chase Recruitment are working with an established and expanding care provider for children and young adults to recruit a Deputy Manager to join their team in Northwich.

What's on offer?

Competitive salary of £35,000.

Performance related bonuses.

Progression opportunities within an ever-growing company.

Support to those working towards their qualifications.

28 days holiday.

Fantastic supportive working environment

The ideal Deputy Manager must:

Hold a Level 3 in CCYP

Hold or be working towards a Level 5 in Management and Leadership

Have experience working with OFSTED

Have a Full UK Driving License

The duties of the Deputy Manager include but are not limited to:

Establishing and maintaining good quality practice in Residential care and education.

Ensure the positive development of young people in care.

Using the community, supporting the social and learning aspects of young people.

Providing leadership and guidance to the team.

Manage staff welfare, staff absence etc.

Dealing with budget management.

Ensuring the home is Health and Safety compliant.

This is a great opportunity for a Deputy Manager to help build an ever-growing company. If you are ready for a career change and a new challenge, please apply now and Charlotte will be in touch!

This is a great opportunity for a Deputy Manager to help build an ever-growing company. If you are ready for a career change and a new challenge, please apply now and Charlotte will be in touch!

