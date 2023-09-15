Staff Nurse - Wards by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Staff Nurse | Wards | Part Time | Permanent | Methley Park - LS26

Spire Methley Park Hospital are now recruiting a highly motivated, flexible and experienced Registered Nurse to join our established team on a part time basis, where the shift patterns are flexible and available to suit your work/home life balance or to work around your current role.

Spire Methley Park Hospital situated in Methley in South Leeds, has recently completed a 7.6 million refurbishment, which included a new theatre equipped with cutting-edge technology enabling us to carry out complex surgery across a variety of clinical specialties. At Spire Methley Park Hospital caring for our patients is at the heart of what we do. We provide expert medical care in our modern, well-equipped hospital for all of our patients.

Duties and responsibilities

Responsible for providing a range of support services to the Nurses and Consultants during procedures including:

Maintenance of quality care delivery

Liaising and networking with other departments across the hospital

Work as a part of a team assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload

You will actively promote best practice and contribute towards quality improvements

Who we're looking for

Be NMC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions

Compassionate and able to showcase excellent patient care

Able to lead clinics

Ability to multi-task

Strong communication skills

Able to carry out wound dressings

Phlebotomy skills (desirable as training can be given)

Surgical Ward experience preferred, however Induction process in place for newly qualified nurses

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Free onsite parking

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Lauren Armitage on

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications