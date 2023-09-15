Practice Nurse by Menlo Park

Background -

Menlo Park are pleased to announce a fantastic Practice Nurse position in an extremely supportive GP Practice that takes significant pride in their patients and staff. The practice is very supportive and flexible, working alongside their clinical staff to produce the best outcome for the patients. There is a very strong MDT and comes with the benefit of being a single site practice with no home visits required.

You will conduct the typical Practice Nurse duties alongside another experienced Practice Nurse and an Advanced Nurse Practitioner.

Salary - £32,400

Location - Newcastle Upon Tyne

The surgery -

Very forward-thinking GP practice that will support you in whatever ways they can

Very well-respected within the local community

Based at a single site

Work with Emis Web computer system

Very easily accessible within Newcastle

Fantastic transport links

Very strong staff retention

Your role -

Practice Nurse, Full time or part time role available

Typical Practice Nurse duties

Very reasonable workload

Exceptionally good appointment times

Focus on traditional Practice Nurse duties.

Flexible start and finish times

Own consulting room

The benefits -

NHS pension

Indemnity paid

28 days + BH

Next Steps

For further details on this exceptional role, please click the Apply Now button. If you can specify the best time to talk, please do; we will get in touch when it suits you best. You will then be contacted by one of our specialist consultants, who will provide you with further details about the role.

If you would like to talk ahead of sending us your CV, please give us a call on 0113 350 1308. Please note, any contact is in the strictest confidence and we will not send your details to any practice without your expressed consent to do so.

