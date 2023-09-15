Care Home Cook by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Care Home Cook needed in St Austell

Ref: 21414

Howard Finley Care are currently recruiting for a cook to work within one of our client's residential home in St Austell. This care home is on the smaller side, being only 13 beds, however, they have a service called Meals on Wheels which help those out in the commmunity that are elderly, that may not have the resources or support to eat fresh, warm meals everyday.

Care Home Cook vacancy details:

£13.00p/h

16rs per week available

Permanent contract

7:00am - 3:00pm

Set Rota %3D Every Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday

To work 4 on and 10 off. (Working 4 days and then having a break for 10 days)

Care Home Cook experience and skills:

You must have prior experience within a similiar background. I.e. Care Homes and Hospitals.

Must be able to work under pressure.

IDDSI Framework training would be great.

Level 2 or 3 in Food Hygiene would be great.

Muts have strong communication and time keeping skills.

Work authorisation:

United Kingdom (required)

If you are interested in this role, please apply with your most up to date CV. Alternatively, contact Maddie on 0118 334 6499 to discuss the vacancy further.

