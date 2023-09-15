Bank Physiotherapist by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Bank Physiotherapist | Bank | Flexible Hours | Competitive Hourly Rate| Spire Leeds -LS8

Spire Leeds are now recruiting a Bank Physiotherapist to join their warm and friendly bank team. Where there are flexible shift patterns to find your work/home life balance.

Spire Leeds Hospital, located in Roundhay, Leeds, has been treating patients for almost 30 years. We are the region's largest private hospital in terms of the range of services we offer and the number of consultants we work with. The hospital offers a range of services and facilities including four operating theatres, a sterile services department, a dedicated endoscopy suite, and a diagnostic and imaging department with an MRI and CT scanner. There are outpatient and physiotherapy departments providing services six days per week.

Duties and responsibilities:

General Post-Operative Orthopaedics (Joint Replacements - hip, knee, shoulder)

Arthroscopic, foot and spinal surgeries

Daytime, Evening and Weekend work available

Out-patient clinic lists / working on the wards - majority orthopaedics, spinal, some urology, general surgery and gynaecology. This is not a definitive list

To provide a high standard of physiotherapy assessment, diagnosis, treatment and advice to patients on the ward and within the outpatient department

Discuss, agree and explain responsibilities for the physiotherapy assessment of patients, including their needs and any associated risks

Using clinical reasoning skills develop treatment plans that are appropriate to the patient taking into consideration their physiotherapy care, risks and wellbeing.

Who we're looking for:

HCPC Registered Physiotherapist

Degree (BSc Hons in Physiotherapy) or equivalent

At least 1 years post graduate clinical Orthopaedic and MSK experience

Experience of assessing, diagnosing and treating a range of patients/cases

Experience of working on a respiratory service desirable

Experience of Orthopaedics, MSK and Discharge Planning desirable

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Access to Spire Healthcare pension

Free uniform

Free DBS

Full induction, including mandatory training updates

Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist resourcing team.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Lauren Armitage on

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications