Bank Physiotherapist by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Bank Physiotherapist | Bank | Flexible Hours | Competitive Hourly Rate| Spire Leeds -LS8
Spire Leeds are now recruiting a Bank Physiotherapist to join their warm and friendly bank team. Where there are flexible shift patterns to find your work/home life balance.
Spire Leeds Hospital, located in Roundhay, Leeds, has been treating patients for almost 30 years. We are the region's largest private hospital in terms of the range of services we offer and the number of consultants we work with. The hospital offers a range of services and facilities including four operating theatres, a sterile services department, a dedicated endoscopy suite, and a diagnostic and imaging department with an MRI and CT scanner. There are outpatient and physiotherapy departments providing services six days per week.
Duties and responsibilities:
- General Post-Operative Orthopaedics (Joint Replacements - hip, knee, shoulder)
- Arthroscopic, foot and spinal surgeries
- Daytime, Evening and Weekend work available
- Out-patient clinic lists / working on the wards - majority orthopaedics, spinal, some urology, general surgery and gynaecology. This is not a definitive list
- To provide a high standard of physiotherapy assessment, diagnosis, treatment and advice to patients on the ward and within the outpatient department
- Discuss, agree and explain responsibilities for the physiotherapy assessment of patients, including their needs and any associated risks
- Using clinical reasoning skills develop treatment plans that are appropriate to the patient taking into consideration their physiotherapy care, risks and wellbeing.
Who we're looking for:
- HCPC Registered Physiotherapist
- Degree (BSc Hons in Physiotherapy) or equivalent
- At least 1 years post graduate clinical Orthopaedic and MSK experience
- Experience of assessing, diagnosing and treating a range of patients/cases
- Experience of working on a respiratory service desirable
- Experience of Orthopaedics, MSK and Discharge Planning desirable
Benefits
We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:
- Bank colleagues are paid weekly
- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave
- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park
- Access to Spire Healthcare pension
- Free uniform
- Free DBS
- Full induction, including mandatory training updates
- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts
- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist resourcing team.
We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.
Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.
For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Lauren Armitage on
For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.
Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications