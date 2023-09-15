Clinical Lead - Dietics by Stroud Resourcing Ltd

Stroud Resourcing is recruiting for a Clinical Lead (Dietetics) for a specialist private provider in Manchester. This full-time role (37.5 hours per week) offers a salary of £56,000 p/a and excellent benefits.



Within this role you can expect to:



- Work collaboratively to ensure the safe and effective implementation and management of the TCPC Dietetic service

- Be responsible for the day-to-day running of the service, managing a team of permanent and bank professionals

- Provide exceptional leadership, delivering this with expertise, energy, guidance and development opportunities.



To apply for this role you will need to be an HCPC registered Dietician and Nutritionist who has experience working within acute care. You`ll also require:



- Oncology and Haematology experience (desirable)

- Previous experience of managing teams and mentoring junior team members.



As a vital member of our team and in return for your expertise, inclusive approach and commitment, we`ll provide a favourable salary of £56,000 p/a and the chance to join a passionate and welcoming team.



We`d love you to apply for this full-time Clinical Lead (Dietetics) position in Manchester, and we`re waiting to hear from you. Please contact Stroud Resourcing today.



Stroud Resourcing is a specialist recruitment firm within independent healthcare. Fostering long-term, deep-rooted relationships, we are an extension to internal talent teams for some of the UK`s most prestigious healthcare providers. We champion healthcare organisations to improve outcomes by recruiting better leaders. As an accredited Good Business Charter member, we uphold responsible business behaviour. You can trust us to provide honest, straightforward support, no matter your career stage.