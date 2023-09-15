Cross Sectional Radiology Lead by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Cross Sectional Lead Radiographer | Imaging | Band 6/7 depending on experience | Spire Manchester | Full time

Spire Manchester has a brand new opportunity for a Cross Sectional lead Radiographer to join our outstanding Imaging team. This is an excellent opportunity for a healthcare professional to join our team and play a critical part in our period of growth.

Spire Manchester Hospital is a £65m state-of-the-art healthcare facility offering you the opportunity to work across a wide variety of specialisms. You will be able to develop your clinical skills in a modern and progressive environment.

The Manchester team currently consists of over 800 colleagues and we are rapidly expanding as we increase the scope of services we provide across our experienced and dynamic teams.



Duties and responsibilities:

To provide highly skilled and specialised MRI and CT imaging for patients within the Imaging department.

To ensure the team delivers effective imaging by providing appropriate clinical leadership, managerial leadership and educational and development expertise.

Compare current imaging protocols, trends and developments against appropriate benchmarks supporting the Team Lead in implementing change when necessary.

Provide specialised C.T. & MRI advice to patients.

Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information.

Lead others in the development of knowledge, ideas and work practices. - HCPC Registered Radiographer

Post graduate experience including a period of specialising in C.T. & MR

Leadership experience

Has worked in an imaging department providing a variety of imaging services to an advanced level of practice.

A hardworking, team player with a passion for outstanding patient care

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

