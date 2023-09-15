Care Assistant by The Cinnamon Care Collection

Care Assistants - Nights

£11.09 per hour plus paid breaks, paid DBS & Uniform

Company benefits and training



A Top 20 Care Home Group 2023!



Hartwood House is a 50 bedroom Dementia and Residential Care Home which boasts a truly stunning location.



We provide full support and training and opportunities for career progression.



Our night care assistants will help to create a happy and caring atmosphere; which involves providing a wide range of general caring services and duties. You will help in the care of the resident's physical environment and general well being.



One of our company values is that we are Passionate about care, so we are seeking someone who can demonstrate a kind, compassionate nature and someone will help and contribute to making a difference to our residents lives.



We offer a number of benefits, pension, retail discounts, employee assistance scheme, quarterly and annual team recognition awards, refer a friend scheme and more!



Person Specification

Physically and medically able to carry out duties and responsibilities with or without assistive aids

NVQ level 2 or equivalent qualifications if not willingness to attend

Team player, self-motivated, proactive, flexible and adaptable

Ability to organise and prioritise workload and work under pressure

Ability to communicate effectively both verbally and in writing