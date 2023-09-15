Advanced Nurse Practitioner by Menlo Park

Background -

Here we have a great chance for an Advanced Nurse Practitioner to join a highly respected GP surgery that is looking to add to its multi-disciplined and long-standing team.

This well-regarded practice is seeking an autonomous ANP who can utilise their skillset in both acute, urgent appointments and long-term conditions to offer exceptional care to all patients whom they deal with. There is an incredible amount of flexibility on offer for the right candidate, and there will be the opportunity for the successful candidate to work either hybrid or remotely if they prefer!



The practice is keen to offer support and career development opportunities. If you are seeking to join a well-established, friendly, and supportive team please get in touch.

Salary - £50,000 - £60,000 + NHS pension + 5 weeks annual leave + BH

Location - South-West London

The surgery -

Highly supportive of development and progression

Offering great services to a wide demographic of patients

Forward-thinking, both clinically and technologically

Excellent staff retention, long-standing team of clinicians and managerial staff

Multi-disciplined team of GPs, Nurses and Allied Health Professionals

Visionary management supporting Physician Associate development

Constantly embracing change and new technologies

Your role -

Full-time or Part-time Advanced Nurse Practitioner post

Work closely with GPs and Nursing team regarding acute, urgent appointments

Work closely with Practice Nurses regarding long-term conditions

Offer exceptional levels of care to all patients you see

Utilise your Primary Care experience and prescribing qualification

Progress clinically with the support of the partners

Specialist interests encouraged and supported

The benefits -

Up to £60,000 per annum depending on experience

Opportunity to work hybrid or remote!

NHS pension

5 weeks' annual leave

Welcoming working environment

High staff retention rates

Brilliant management team

Supportive partnership

Dedicated partnership who will offer whatever support you need

For further details on this exceptional role, please click the Apply Now button. If you can specify the best time to talk, please do; we will get in touch when it suits you best. You will then be contacted by one of our specialist consultants, who will provide you with further details about the role.

If you would like to talk ahead of sending us your CV, please give us a call on 0113 350 1308. Please note, any contact is in the strictest confidence and we will not send your details to any practice without your expressed consent to do so.

Is this role almost right for you, but not quite ticking all the boxes? If so, we have hundreds of other roles available and can also work proactively to find you your perfect post.



For the past two years running, we have been voted as Recruitment Company of the Year at the General Practice Awards, and we were Highly Commended in the Best Public Sector Agency at the Recruiter Awards, so in dealing with us you'll be in safe hands!



For every placement we make, Menlo Park plants two trees! We plant one on your behalf and the other on the surgery's behalf. By planting two trees we offset 0.6 tonnes of CO2, the equivalent of driving 1,466 miles in a standard car. We want to contribute towards helping save the planet!





James Sargisson