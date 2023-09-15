Team Leader by The Cinnamon Care Collection

Team Leader - Night Shifts

£14.50 per hour plus company benefits

Paid Breaks, DBS and Uniform



A Top 20 Care Home Group 2023!



Sunnybank House is a luxury residential and dementia care home located in Eastleigh. We are looking to recruit an experienced Team Leader.



The Team Leader works hands on within the home and is responsible for the overall supervision and success of teams being managed. You will be responsible for ensuring excellence in resident care, providing outreach and support to families, retaining dedicated Senior Care Assistants and Care Assistants. Facilitating ongoing training and educational opportunities for the team is part of the role. This is not a supernumerary role however time will be given for management tasks. The Team Leader is a succession role for those interested into developing into Deputy Managers of the future.



Main Responsibilities of the role:

Alongside the Deputy Manager co-ordinate, the resident assessment process, ensuring involvement of the resident in identifying needs and preferences, and integration of all information into the care plan.

Ensure that all relevant information in respect of each resident is written and communicated as appropriate to achieve delivery of a person-centred approach.

To work hands-on with the team to ensure the appropriate levels of care are in place always.

Deliver and Manage the Medication administration processes, ensuring robust auditing procedures including those surrounding pharmacy processes, and identify any training needs.

Alongside the Deputy Manager recruit the care team through the Cinnamon process, ensuring that contracted hours are efficiently managed, and recruitment needs are monitored on an ongoing basis.

Regularly communicate to family members with regards to resident needs and progress.

Manage team member absence and conduct return to work sessions with staff following all absences, with support from the Deputy Manager and home Administrator.

Conduct and oversee effective handovers between all shifts, ensuring that the Deputy Manager & General Manager is kept fully informed always with regards to applicable areas.

Provide daily coaching and support to Senior Care Assistants and Care Assistants as needed, leading by example always.