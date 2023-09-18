Bank Critical Care Nurses by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Bank Critical Care Nurse | Cardiac, Neuro and Orthopaedic | Competitive Salary | Flexible working

We have an exciting opportunity for an experienced Critical Care Nurse to join our Temporary Staffing Bank. This role will support our Cardiac, Neuro and Orthopaedic CCU teams located in our Bristol Hospital.

At Spire Bristol Hospital, we provide comprehensive diagnostic services and treatments in a comfortable and relaxed private hospital environment. You can get fast access to consultants who are experts in their field and can provide you with personalised treatments, all in a safe environment.

Duties and responsibilities:

- Assess patients' health and wellbeing across a complex and changing caseload.

- Plan, delivery and evaluate care to meet patients' health and wellbeing needs

- Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information.

- Develop own knowledge and skills and contribute to the development of others.

- Promotes best practice in health and safety and security

- Maintaining and developing services.

- Promote people's equality, diversity and rights

- Apply technology for measurement, monitoring and treatment

Skills and Behaviours;

Essential

- Passion for Patients

- Planning and Organisation

- Problem Solving and Continuous Improvement

- Communication and Influencing

- Working Collaboratively

- Concern for Standards

- Business Focus

- Demonstrate your scope of practice underpins the six fundamental values of the 6 C's (Care, Compassion, Competence, Communication, Courage and Commitment) and the care they deliver to the patient at the point of contact treats them with respect and dignity.

- Demonstrate the Spire Values:- Caring is our passion

- Succeeding together

- Driving excellence



Who we're looking for

- You will be a Registered Nurse with Critical Care experience (minimum of 6 months).

- Ideally 3 years' experience in a nursing capacity.

- Be used to working in teams with minimum supervision.

- Experience of working in an acute environment.

- Competence across a range of skills, supported by professional and clinical knowledge acquired through state registration.

- A surgical (cardiac, neuro, ortho) background is desirable.

Benefits

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness or annual leave

- Free Car Parking

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications