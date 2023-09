Housekeeper by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Housekeeper | Part time | Permanent | Methley Park | 20 hours per week | £11. 45 per hour



Spire Leeds Hospital is amongst Yorkshire's largest hospitals offering treatment across over 30 medical specialities including orthopaedic surgery, cardiology, oncology (cancer care) and general surgery. Treating adults and children and part of the award-winning Spire Healthcare group, multi-disciplinary teams provide fast, personalised healthcare.

Spire Leeds Hospital has an exciting opportunity for a Housekeeper. As our new Housekeeper you will be responsible for providing a housekeeping service to all departments as well as cleaning areas within the hospital as designated by the Hotel Service Manager.

Shifts Pattern 17:00 pm to 22:30 Mon to Friday and occasionally Sat and Sunday 11:00-18:00



Duties and responsibilities

- Ensure that patient rooms are ready for admissions

- In patient rooms are serviced on a daily basis

- Departments and public areas are cleaned

- Comply with daily and weekly cleaning schedules

- Liaise and take direction from nursing staff and other departments.

- Be flexible and accommodate changes as necessary in providing continuity of care and Quality Improvement

- To assist the nursing staff to ensure patient rooms are ready for admission

- To support other members of the team, with occasional supervision of less experienced staff

Who we're looking for:

- No formal qualifications are required, but the post holder should have good basic knowledge of domestic procedures

- Have the ability to prioritise the daily workload to ensure that the necessary tasks are completed within the required timescales

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number