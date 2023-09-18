Pre-Assessment Nurse by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Staff Nurse | Pre-Assessment | Up to £37,000, depending on experience | Oadby, Leicester | Part Time - 30 hours, flexible over 4 days. Plus 1 Saturday per month, No Nights | Funded Pre-Assessment Course

Spire Leicester Hospital have an excellent opportunity for an experienced pre-assessment nurse to join our supportive team. We offer a fully funded pre-assessment course as well as progression opportunities and award winning CPD.

Due to the large variety of specialisms covered at Spire Leicester, every day in this role is different and you will have your own caseload of patients to manage and assess their fitness for surgery.

We believe in supporting our people to have a stable work/life balance which is why we offer to opportunity to work full time hours over either 4 or 5 days.

Outstanding patient care is at the core of everything we do, which is why we offer excellent nurse to patient ratios whilst maintaining our focus on clinical governance and continued professional development for our teams. We are driven to deliver ongoing outstanding care to our patients.

Founded in 1989, Spire Leicester is a high performing hospital with a great track record in superior patient care. We practice some of the most advanced treatments on the latest generation imaging, and diagnostic technology, meaning we can offer everything from screening, rehabilitation and cutting-edge surgical procedures in specialist fields like orthopaedics and cancer care.

Duties and responsibilities:

Working alongside the hospital MDT as part of a strong and supportive team, you will lead your own mixed caseload independently from start to finish, making your own clinical decisions on their fitness to undergo surgery.

You will utilise your computer skills to assess patients both face to face and over the phone

You are given dedicated admin time

As well as undergoing assessments, you will also be expected to work within the testing clinic carrying out pre-operative tests such as ECG, blood pressure test etc.

Our team works a variety of hours to support a healthy work/life balance

You will have a strong understanding of, and the ability, to follow policies and criteria for surgical suitability

Completing pre-operative checks and referring on for review as and where needed

Liaising with GP's to follow through on any extra care needed to reduce cancellations

You will undergo your pre-assessment course, fully funded

Who we're looking for:

NMC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions

Minimum of 4 years' experience within a pre-assessment or surgical background would be ideal, however practice nurses or medical background may be considered

Level 6 or 7 clinical examination skills or pre-assessment course would be advantageous

Confidence in your knowledge of when to refer patients

Ability to take a thorough medical history and work collaboratively with the MDT throughout the hospital to ensure the patient journey is a positive one

Excellent communication skills

Exceptional time management is key in this pressurised role

Clinical skills such as venepuncture and ECG would be an advantage

Computer literate

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Free onsite parking

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Hannah Radford on 077252 08712 or

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications