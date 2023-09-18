Medical Secretary Team Leader by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Medical Secretary Team Leader | Administration | Liverpool | Full Time - 37.5 hours |Competitive Salary plus great benefits



Spire Liverpool Hospital has an exciting opportunity for a dynamic and enthusiastic individual to join our team as a Medical Secretary Team Leader. You will be responsible for supervising the day-to-day management of our Medical Secretaries and ensuring we provide specialist support services for the consultants across the hospital.



This is a full-time and permanent position, with Flexible working hours across Monday to Friday between 9am to 6pm





Duties and responsibilities:



- The post holder will be responsible for ensuring the smooth running of the secretarial team whilst providing the necessary support to the operational team of the department to support the delivery of targets within the wider hospital.

- Supervising individual performance focusing on empowering team members by supporting the development of colleagues and arranging any necessary training.

- Arrange regular team meetings and individual 1-2-1's, with assistance of Reception & Medical Secretary Manager, including setting and monitoring individual's objectives in line with business focus.

- To answer telephone queries, allay fears and refer to Consultants as necessary. Arranging New Patient appointments and registering them using an In-house database using Practice Manager and SAP.

- Type up clinic letters using digital or audio tape dictation from Consultant's clinic in a timely manner, arranging future follow up appointments using currently paper diaries for each Consultant, prior to moving to an electronic diary system.



Who we're looking for:

- Previous experience as Medical Secretary is Essential- We will be happy to consider a trained medical secretary who is looking to step up to a team leader role

- Attention to detail is a must as are excellent communication skills and the ability to prioritise and plan

- Experience in similar role including provision of a full high quality service to consultants and patients

- Experience in audio Typing

- Full Knowledge and application MS office

- Excellent telephone skills



Benefits:



We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance



We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.



Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.



Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.



Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications