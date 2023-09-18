Admissions Officer by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Admissions Officer | Hull and East Riding | Part-Time, Permanent | 24 hrs | Competitive Salary and great benefits



Spire Hull and east riding have fantastic opportunity for an Admission officer to join the administration team.The admission officer will be expected to provide an efficient in-patient and day case bookings service to consultants, GPs, patients and hospital personnel.



Accountabilities



- To provide a pro-active financial risk assessment service for all in-patients and day cases prior to admissions as an integral part of the admissions team.

- Ensure patients are booked accurately onto system i.e. Complete bookings form in full checking theatre availability and confirm to Consultant/Secretary/GP as appropriate as set out in departmental procedure. Carry out in-house booking arrangements according to work instructions utilising the Bed Management system.

- Arrange any requested tests with relevant departments, as set out in departmental procedure.

- Ensure all appropriate minimum data set is input accurately onto Patient Administration System.

- Produce admission correspondence for patients, ensure details are correct and send with appropriate information pack, as per departmental procedure.

- Ensure any prep requested by Consultant, i.e. Movieprep and appropriate instructions are sent out.

- Deal with acute admissions, as set out in hospital procedure.

- Ensure theatre lists are updated/rescheduled as and when necessary and arrange anaesthetists as requested.

- Liaising with admissions office team, theatre (as per theatre guidelines), outpatients and wards closely to maintain the efficiency not only of bookings but timings of admission and procedures to facilitate departmental efficiency.



QUALIFICATIONS, TRAINING AND EXPERIENCE:

- Good interpersonal skills, organisational, telephone and verbal skills essential.

- Must be able to show initiative, commitment and attention to detail.

- Ability to work in a team with little supervision.

- PC skills essential.

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.



