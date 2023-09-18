Radiographer-General by Spire Healthcare Ltd

General Radiographer | Imaging | Band 5/6 depending on experience | Cheshire | Full Time | Permanent

Spire Cheshire hospital is recruiting a General Radiographer to join their warm and friendly team on a full time basis.

At Spire Cheshire Hospital, we provide high-quality treatments for our patients and are extremely proud to be rated as Outstanding by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) for our private hospital care. You can get fast access to expert healthcare, from consultations and diagnosis to treatment and aftercare.

The Hospital covers a wide variety of surgical procedures, you will support in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload, assisting in the delivery of care to meet the patient's needs. You will actively promote best practice and contribute towards quality improvements, collect collate and organise data, interpret all of the information and make a justifiable assessment, making this available to relevant others.

****Joining bonus of up to £1000 available for this role ****

Duties and responsibilities

Providing highly skilled and specialised imaging for patients and to make informed decisions on the diagnostic imaging required

Communicate appropriately with others involved in the care of the patient

Ensure that Spire radiology procedures are implemented and maintained

Who we're looking for

HCPC registered

Degree (BSc Honours in Radiography or equivalent qualification)

Post graduate experience in imaging

Have good communication skills

Team working

Flexible and adaptable

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact or call 07710855095

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications