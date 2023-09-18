Inpatient Physiotherapist by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Inpatient Physiotherapist | Physiotherapy | Band 5/6 depending on experience | Southampton | Part Time

Spire Healthcare is looking to recruit a Inpatient Physiotherapist, covering our ITU, general surgery (which includes a wide spectrum of conditions such as neurological, cosmetic, oncology and gynaecology), medical and cardiac wards.

Spire Southampton provides a wide range of services including day care and inpatient and outpatient services. The main activity is elective (planned) surgery and more complex procedures such as cardiac and spinal surgery are supported by the onsite critical care facilities. The hospital works in partnership with local NHS acute hospital trusts, for example in recent provision of robotic surgery, and there is a large refurbished outpatient department along with extensive diagnostic imaging services.

Duties and Responsibilities

- To provide a high standard of physiotherapy assessment, diagnosis, treatment and advice to patients within the inpatient department.

- Whilst predominantly based with our medical and surgical patients, you will be expected to support the other team members who cover orthopaedics as part of our team approach to caring for our inpatients.

- Expected to work flexibly over 7 days, participating in our weekend rota and on call rota

Who we are looking for

- Degree (BSc Hons in Physiotherapy) or equivalent

- Min of 2 years Post graduate experience

- Experience in an acute setting, ideally with experience in treating surgical patients

- Experience in orthopaedics and/or elderly rehabilitation (desirable)

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Sherine Lowers on 07885706278 or email

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications