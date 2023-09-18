For Employers
Senior Physiotherapist (9 months FT) by Spire Healthcare Ltd
Spire Healthcare
WarringtonLocation
Warrington
a day ago
Posted date
a day ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum level
No experience / No degree
Part-timeJob type
Part-time
OtherJob category
Other
Fully remoteRemote policy
Fully remote

Spire Cheshire is currently recruiting for a Senior Physiotherapist for both Outpatients and Inpatients 30 hours per week on a 9 months fixed term contract.

Duties and responsibilities

  • To provide a high standard of physiotherapy assessment, diagnosis, treatment and advice to patients within the outpatient department and inpatients on the ward.
  • Discuss, agree and explain responsibilities for the physiotherapy assessment of patients, including their needs and any associated risks
  • Using clinical reasoning skills develop treatment plans that are appropriate to the patient taking into consideration their physiotherapy care, risks and wellbeing.

Who we're looking for

  • Degree (BSc Hons in Physiotherapy) or equivalent
  • Experience of assessing, diagnosing and treating a range of patients/cases

Working Hours: 30 hours per week

Contract Type: Fixed Term Contract - 9 months

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

  • 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays
  • Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options
  • 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers
  • Free Bupa wellness screening
  • Private medical insurance
  • Life assurance

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

  • Driving clinical excellence
  • Doing the right thing
  • Caring is our passion
  • Keeping it simple
  • Delivering on our promises
  • Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing Date: 15/09/2023. If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact or 07710855095

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

