Pharmacy Manager by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Pharmacy Manager | Salary DOE | Fylde Coast - Blackpool | Full Time - 37.5hrs

Spire Fylde Coast Hospital is based in the seaside town of Blackpool. We have 3 operating theatres undertaking a wide range of procedures in Orthopaedics, ENT, Spines, Ophthalmic, Urology, Vascular, Gynaecology, Endoscopy, Plastics and General Surgery.

We have an exciting opportunity for a Pharmacy Manager to join our high performing Pharmacy Team. This is your opportunity to join one of the UK's leading private hospitals and take your career to the next level.

***Potential joining bonus / relocation package available for this role***

Duties and Responsibilities

Providing a specialist technical service to support and manage the pharmacy department and other areas of the hospital that stock medicines

Working within own level of competence and in accordance with current legislation, accepted professional and ethical standards and Spire Healthcare policies and procedures

Contribute to the safe and effective use of medicines , ensuring cost efficiency

To manage an exemplary pharmacy service in accordance with current legislation, accepted professional and ethical standards and clinical requirements.

Be responsible for leading, motivating and effectively managing the pharmacy team by providing excellent leadership.

Promoting a patient focused multidisciplinary approach to the delivery of an efficient, high quality healthcare service

Lead on quality improvement projects and audit within pharmacy with the aim of instilling a continuous learning culture within the team

The provision of advice and support to consultants, other clinicians and patients whilst ensuring the safe, appropriate, and cost-effective use of medicines.

Who we're looking for

Must be a registered GPHC Pharmacist

Must have at least 2 years Hospital Pharmacy experience however we may also consider those with community pharmacy experience

Experience of clinical leadership i.e. developing peers

Competent in a range of pharmaceutical activities with theoretical knowledge acquired during qualification

Desirable to have worked as a Pharmacy manager previously

Share evidence based practices with colleagues to enhance service and standards

Desirable skills and experience;

Clinical diploma desirable

Supervisory/Management qualification

Experience of working in partnership with consultants and across clinical teams

Previous supervisory experience

Experience of independent sector

Support the commercial development of the business locally

Effective budgetary control

Experience of working within an independent sector hospital pharmacy department

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart. We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Laura Irving on 07710 855095 or email

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications