Paediatric Recovery Nurse / Practitioner by TFS Healthcare

Paediatric Theatre Nurse/ODP

Liverpool

£35 - £40 per hour

Are you a dedicated Theatre Nurse or ODP seeking a better work-life-balance, fantastic rates, all with an agency that values you?

TFS Healthcare are working with several Trust's across the UK, with an increasing demand for experienced Registered Nurses and ODPs. We value all of our Registered Nurses and Helathcare Professionals, offering a host of benefits, unrivalled clinical support as well as full autonomy of your work-life balance. You can choose when you work with block bookings and the ability to book with us in advance.

The primary focus of the post is to ensure that all patients and families receive high quality patient centred care, reflecting the Trust objectives, values and vision. The post holder will assess, plan implement and evaluate the care for these patients supporting and guiding junior staff in the process. S/he will provide direct patient care and have detailed clinical knowledge of the specialist area. The post holder will act as a positive role model within the department for staff patients and carers. The post holder will also provide clinical support and effective clinical leadership within the theatre setting The practitioner will have extensive knowledge of theatre practice and be actively involved in the teaching and assessing of junior staff in line with current National and local standards and best practice.

Specific Recovery Nurse / Practitioner Duties

Provide post anaesthetic care for children utilising working knowledge of airway management.

Able to provide care for patients following emergency / elective surgery under supervision.

Provide care for patients with acute pain under supervision.

Rotate between recovery areas within the department/ trust to ensure a flexible service is provided.

Brilliant benefits we can offer our Nurses:

Option for flexible ad-hoc bookings or arrange shifts with block-bookings

Revalidation advice and unrivalled assistance provided by our own TFS clinical team for any guidance you may need

In-house complimentary training and continuous support of personal and professional development

Full support from your dedicated and efficient recruitment consultant

Fast track compliance process with free DBS processing

A choice of either daily or weekly payroll and a selection of faster payment options

Fantastic career progression opportunities

Access to CPD fund, annual incentives, rewards, and recognition for our top healthcare professionals

24-hour service - with the ability to book shifts around the clock and in advance

Free uniform and other protective equipment supplied

We're candidate focused - the satisfaction and safety of our healthcare professionals is paramount

What we need from you as a Nurse:

Registered Nurse/Operating Department Practitioner, current qualification and NMC/HCPC registration.

Paediatric experience

Current knowledge of relevant professional and NHS policy

