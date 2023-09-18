Night Senior Care Assistant by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Night Senior Care Assistant - Northampton

Ref: CW17526

Howard Finley Care are currently recruiting for a Night Senior Care Assistant to join our client's team based in Northampton. This vacancy is within a fully CQC compliant, 25 bed Care Home for the elderly and those with Dementia. The hiring manager is searching for a dedicated and passionate senior care assistant who can continue to ensure high levels of care are provided to residents.

Night Senior Care Assistant vacancy details:

£12.50 per hour

Full-time contract (42 hours per week)

Night shifts (7pm to 7am)

Night Senior Care Assistant requirements:

NVQ/ QCF level 3 in Health and Social care/ working towards

Previous experience in a Senior Care Assistant role

Experience working within a Care Home setting

Experience working with the elderly/ those with dementia

The right to work in the UK (sponsorship visas cannot be provided)

If you are interested in this role, please apply with your most up to date CV. Alternatively, contact Charlie on 0118 334 6499 to discuss this vacancy further.

