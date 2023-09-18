Practice Nurse by Menlo Park

Background -

Menlo Park are pleased to announce a fantastic Practice Nurse position in a well-renowned GP Surgery that puts patients at the centre of everything they do. The practice is very supportive of any training and development that will benefit both the clinician and the practice alongside learning from their significantly large list of varied clinicians, with the benefit of being a single site practice with no home visits required.

You will conduct the typical Practice Nurse duties alongside the management of long-term conditions and will ideally be a prescriber.

Salary - £36,000-£39,200+ DOE.

Location - Skipton

The surgery -

Extremely well-respected in the community

Large practice with multiple clinicians

CQC OUTSTANDING

Extremely supportive of any relevant training and development

64% QOF Rating

Good clinical staff retention

Your role -

Practice Nurse, Full time

Typical Practice Nurse duties

Management of Long-Term conditions

Mix of acute appointments, clinics, vaccinations, travel vaccinations etc.

No triaging

Very reasonable workload

Exceptionally good appointment times

Flexible start times

Own consulting room majority of the time

The benefits -

NHS pension

Indemnity paid

28 days + BH

Study leave

Next Steps

For further details on this exceptional role, please click the Apply Now button. If you can specify the best time to talk, please do; we will get in touch when it suits you best. You will then be contacted by one of our specialist consultants, who will provide you with further details about the role.

If you would like to talk ahead of sending us your CV, please give us a call on 0113 350 1308. Please note, any contact is in the strictest confidence and we will not send your details to any practice without your expressed consent to do so.

Is this role almost right for you, but not quite ticking all the boxes? If so, we have hundreds of other roles available and can also work proactively to find you your perfect post.



